Nearly 7,000 Toronto Hydro customers east of downtown are without power this evening.

Toronto Hydro says the outage is caused by the loss of power supply from Hydro One.

"They're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Toronto Hydro says. On its outage map, the utility company estimates that 6,950 customers are in the dark.

The customers affected include those in and around Roxborough Drive, Mortimer Avenue, Eastern Avenue, Woodbine Avenue and Jarvis Street.

Toronto Hydro has not provided an exact time when power could return.