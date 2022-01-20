Three children have died following a fire at a townhouse in Brampton.

First responders arrived to find a townhouse at Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard fully engulfed in flames at around 9:11 a.m., with people still inside, Peel Police said.

Firefighters could be seen using ladders to gain access to the home through windows on the upper level.

Occupants of the home were subsequently pulled from the second and third floors, firefighters said.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported three people to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and were treating one person with minor injuries.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said in a tweet that the three people are now confirmed to have died in the fire, all of them kids.

“No words can adequately describe the enormity of this loss. No words do justice. Our community grieves with this #Brampton family, their friends and relatives,” Brown wrote.

Police confirmed that three children under the age of 18 died following the fire. Peel paramedics said they transported three children – aged 9, 12 and 15 – to hospital, all without vital signs.

There is no word on how the fire might have started.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will investigate the fire.

People are being asked to avoid the area for the time being.

More to come…