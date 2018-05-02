

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Three constables were taken to hospital after being exposed to unknown substances at a Hamilton courthouse Wednesday.

Police in Hamilton said two separate incidents sent the constables to hospital to be looked over.

Shortly before noon, courthouse officers searched a man entering the building on Main Street and found him to be in possession of an unknown substance, police said in a news release.

At the same time, another man inside the courthouse was being searched before being taken into police custody. Officers found an unknown substance on that man as well.

Hazmat teams and Hamilton Fire were called in to investigate.

Three officers who came in contact with the two men were taken to hospital to be checked over as a precaution. All of them have since been released.

Police have not identified the substance.

No charges were laid in connection with the incidents.