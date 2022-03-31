Three people are dead after an SUV apparently sped through a red light, hit two pedestrians and crashed into a truck flatbed near Toronto's waterfront Thursday afternoon, police say.

The crash occurred at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue in Mimico shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Toronto police Insp. Kathlin Seremetkovski said a white SUV was travelling east at a high rate of speed when it "proceeded through a red light" and struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk before colliding with a parked tractor-trailer flatbed.

"Officers did perform, as well as witnesses, life-saving measures. Unfortunately, all three have been pronounced (dead) at the scene," said Seremetkovski.

Police have not released the ages and names of the three people.

"We are looking for members of the public that may have been in the area, if they have any dashcam if they have any video footage, to provide that information to traffic services," Seremetkovski said.

Police have closed roads in the area as they investigate the crash.

Heather Brown, who has lived in the area since 1998, said she heard a bang but thought it was from nearby construction.

"There's been a few things that have gone down, but nothing like this," she said. "I don't want it to be anybody that I know."

"There's been a lot of accidents lately. There's so many people getting hit by cars, like slow down or do something," she added.

Another woman who grew up in the neighbourhood said she immediately came to check who was hurt as many elderly and children reside in the area.

"Very devastating. We haven't had an accident in this area for years," Tracy said. "All of us are all hoping it's nothing involved a child or a senior that we know."

"I don't want to see anybody get hurt in this neighbourhood."