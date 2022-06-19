Three people were injured in an incident involving gunfire and a stabbing at a home in the Newtonville area of Clarington in Durham Region overnight.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home on Concession 4 and Newtonville Road in Newtonville early on Sunday morning for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find two male victims suffering from gunshot injuries and one other male was stabbed.

Three people were eventually transported to hospital, including two who were rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

No suspect information was made available.