

The Canadian Press





CHILLIWACK, B.C. - Three people have been killed in a small plane crash in Chilliwack, B.C.

RCMP say in a statement the plane crashed not far from the airport in Chilliwack, about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver.

The Transportation Safety Board says it is sending a team of investigators to the site in the Fraser Valley.

Haylie Morris was at work sitting in a forklift when she saw the plane pass right in front of her and says she knew it was flying much too low.

She says the plane slammed down right beside the Chilliwack Motor Inn.

The plane's registration number seen in photos from the crash site show that the Piper PA34 belongs to SkyQuest Aviation, a flight school based in nearby Langley, B.C.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.