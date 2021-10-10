Peel police have arrested three men and are searching for a fourth suspect after an armed robbery in Brampton on Saturday.

Police say the victims were in a vehicle driving in the area of Williams Parkway and Elbern Markell Drive around 8 p.m. when they were allegedly deliberately struck from behind by an SUV.

Fearing for their safety, the victims fled the area to a residence, but they were followed by four suspects, police said.

The suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and stole the victims’ vehicle and their electronics.

As a result of an investigation, police located the victim’s vehicle and the SUV used by the suspects, which they discovered was stolen, in Toronto.

Police said they subsequently arrested two men operating the vehicles.

A third man was later arrested in Brampton.

Police said 29-year-old Simranjeet Narang, 36-year-old Davinder Mann, and 27-year-old Aadish Sharma are each facing a robbery charge.

In addition, Mann was charged with two counts of possession of stolen property and two counts of failing to comply with a release order. Sharma was also charged with two counts of possession of stolen property and one count of failing to comply with undertaking.

Police said they are still looking for the fourth suspect and are urging him to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.

“This was a very fluid investigation that required officers to cross jurisdictional boundaries, which ultimately led them to locate, arrest and bring the suspects before the courts,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a news release.

“Their coordinated efforts have without a doubt contributed to the safety and well-being of the communities we protect.”

Police said they have not recovered the stolen electronics, which include Apple iPhones and computers.

“These items have been disabled and will not be usable by potential purchasers,” police said.

“We’d like to remind the public to be cautious when purchasing items through online classified sites, as they could be stolen and inoperable.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 extension 3515 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).