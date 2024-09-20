

Maura Forrest, The Canadian Press





Three men have been injured after a 24-year-old man entered a mosque southwest of Montreal armed with a knife.

Police in Châteauguay, Que., on Montreal's South Shore, say the three men were in their 50s and suffered only minor injuries, with one transported to hospital.

The suspect entered the Muslim cultural centre in Châteauguay Friday afternoon. A physical altercation followed, but police wouldn't confirm whether the knife was used to cause any of the injuries. Police were called around 1:40 p.m.

Police say the 24-year-old has been transported to the police station and an investigation is underway, but they did not provide any details about a possible motive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was disturbed to learn about the attack at the Centre Culturel Musulman de Châteauguay.

"While we wait for more information, my thoughts are with these individuals and entire congregation who must be very shaken right now," he wrote on X.

In a statement posted on social media, the National Council of Canadian Muslims said it was "greatly concerned" about the incident.

"However, we do not have information at this point to make a suggestion as to the motivation behind the incident, and we encourage our community not to speculate as the investigation continues," the organization said.

Amira Elghawaby, Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia, said the news was "very distressing."

"Our thoughts are with the victims, hoping the injuries sustained are not serious and that their recovery will not be difficult," she said on X.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.