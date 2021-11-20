VICTORIA - The death toll from the devastating mudslides in British Columbia has risen to four.

The RCMP says the bodies of three men have been found in an area east of Agassiz along Highway 7 and a section of Highway 99, known as the Duffy Lake Road.

The discovery comes days after a woman's body was recovered near the same area on Monday.

Officials say they've also suspended the search for a fifth person missing after the mudslides, though that person is not currently counted among the dead.

The rising death toll comes as the region continues to work to stem the damage from flooding and mudslides in the southern part of the province.

B.C.'s public safety minister announced restrictions on gasoline on Friday, limiting residents who are not essential workers to 30 litres of fuel per gas station visit.

The rationing applies to B.C.'s Lower Mainland, the Sea-to-Sky region, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. It comes after supply lines, including major highways and rail tracks, were washed out or flooded by record rainfall that started last weekend.

Travel has also been restricted along Highways 3, 7 and 99 to ensure only essential traffic can get through.

