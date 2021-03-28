Two North York elementary schools and a Scarborough Catholic school will be closed on Monday due to COVID-19 cases.

The Toronto District School Board announced Sunday the closure of Brian Public School and Victoria Village Public School on the advice of Toronto Public Health.

The board said it will allow time to investigate COVID-19 cases at the schools. Students will be moved to online learning in the meantime.

According to the TDSB COVID-19 reporting dashboard, seven students and two staff at Brian Public School contracted COVID-19. Meanwhile, there are six student cases at Victoria Village Public School.

On the advice of @TOPublicHealth, students & staff at Brian PS & Victoria Village PS are being dismissed effective tomorrow, Monday, March 29 to allow TPH additional time to investigate COVID cases at the schools.



All students will be moving to remote learning during this time. pic.twitter.com/IOVWsBleMr — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) March 28, 2021

The Toronto Catholic District School Board also announced that St. Dominic Savio Catholic School will be closed due to an ongoing COVID-19 investigation.

“The school community has been informed & we will provide updates once available,” TCDSB said.

There are five student cases at the school located in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Highway 401.

Two other TCDSB schools – St. Charles Garnier Catholic School and Our Lady of Victory Catholic School – remain closed due to COVID-19 cases.

“We will keep the school communities informed as soon as the reopening dates are confirmed,” TPH said.