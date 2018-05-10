

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Three new charges of attempted murder have been laid against the man accused in the North York van attack last month.

Eight women and two men died and 16 people were injured after police allege Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., drove a rented van down several sidewalks and laneways on April 23.

One of his two lawyers, Boris Bytensky, refused to discuss Minassian’s condition behind bars when reporters asked outside the Finch Avenue court on Thursday.

“I’m not very comfortable discussing how he’s fairing. This is not about him. This is still a grieving period for the city. We have many victims of this offence there are many people grieving for the lives lost and those injured. The family’s thoughts are with them and we want to make sure the focus is in the right place.”

Bytensky said he was not concerned about taking on such a high profile case with emotions high in the city over the large loss of life.

“I think it’s very important that people understand that the justice system only works when those accused of the most serious crimes are dealt with ethically.”

He said he has met with his client several times and briefly commented on the leak to the media of a photo from Minassian’s arrival at Toronto South Detention Centre, calling it “disappointing.”

“It’s disappointing that those rules weren’t followed in this particular case.”

The deceased in the attack ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from visiting from Jordan.

Police initially said there were 13 injured that day, but further investigation revealed three others were also hurt.

Minassian was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Standing before the video camera from his jail in an orange jumpsuit, Minassian said nothing with his hands by his side as the new counts were read out to him.

Proceedings were adjourned until Sept. 14 to allow for more time to prepare disclosure.

Insp. Bryan Bott, the head of Toronto's homicide squad, said shortly after the attack that police hadn't identified a motive, but that the evidence they had didn't meet the threshold for terrorism charges.

Bytensky echoed that sentiment, saying the RCMP officers following the case have not contacted him and nothing he has seen to this point suggests the incident was an act of terrorism.

“I have no knowledge of anything that makes me believe that this is terrorism.”