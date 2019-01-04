

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men and one woman are facing a combined 21 charges after they allegedly forced a woman into the sex trade and then used “deception, intimidation and fear” to keep her under their control, police say.

Toronto police say that members of its Human Trafficking Enforcement Team began an investigation into the alleged criminality on Dec. 1.

They say that the victim met a 19-year-old man on the Tinder dating app. That man, police say, then got the woman into the sex trade.

It is alleged that he posted advertisements for sexual services on the classified website Leolist and then forced the woman to turn over all the earnings from appointments that he arranged.

Police say that he also assaulted the woman and threatened her family.

At some point, police say that the man introduced the woman to a 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.

It is alleged that the woman took photos of the victim in various stages of undress and then posted advertisements for sexual services on Leolist.

That woman then made all the arrangements for dates and forced the victim to turn over all of her earnings, police say.

Joshua Hamblett, 23, and Sashauna Wilkins, 23, both of Brampton, were arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with 12 combined offences.

The third suspect, Keagan Prophete, was then arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Dec. 18. He is facing nine charges, including assault, uttering threats and trafficking in persons by recruiting.

Police say that they are concerned that there could be additional victims who have not yet come forward.