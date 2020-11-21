Peel Police say three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Mississauga on Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said they are investigating the crash on Highway 401 East at Winston Churchill Boulevard, which took place at around 9 a.m.

Peel Paramedics said that two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and one man was transported to hospital in critical condition, but was later succumbed to his injuries.

One other man was taken to hospital with “moderate injuries,” and another patient was treated and released at the scene.

Both the east and west bound lanes are currently closed, and major delays in the area should be expected, police said.