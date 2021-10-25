Three people in custody after stabbing in Yonge and Wellesley area
Published Monday, October 25, 2021 2:59PM EDT
Three men are in custody after police found a man in a downtown dumpster with multiple stab wounds.
Toronto police said officers responded to a dumpster in the area of Yonge Street and Wellesley Street shortly before 2 p.m.
Officers found the man under attack.
It is not yet clear how extensive his injuries are.
Three men were taken into custody in connection with the incident and a weapon was recovered, police said.
It is not clear what motivated the attack.