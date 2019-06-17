

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Three people were injured in a shooting in the Willowridge area Monday night.

The shooting happened at around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Toronto police said three people sustained gunshot wounds.

The injured parties sought treatment on their own, Toronto Paramedic Services said. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police have not provided any suspect information in the shooting.