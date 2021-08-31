Three people have been transported to the hospital following a collision in Brampton Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. near Countryside Drive and Mountainash Road.

According to police, two vehicles were involved in the collision and a pedestrian was reportedly struck.

Paramedics added that a woman believed to be in her 20s and an elderly man, who is believed to have been the pedestrian, sustained serious injuries and were taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

A man also believed to be in his late 20s was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Few other details have been released regarding the circumstances of the crash.

Police say the Major Collision Bureau has been notified of the incident and is investigating. They also ask that any witnesses or anyone who may have been in the area with dashboard camera footage contact police at 905-453-3311.