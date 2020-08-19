

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Three people have been seriously injured in a shooting in North York Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area Shoreham Drive and Jane Street shortly before 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Toronto Paramedic Services say three victims have been rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said.