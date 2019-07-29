

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





Three people suffered stab wounds early Monday morning after a road rage incident in Parkdale, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of King Street and Spencer Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. after an altercation broke out in the area.

Police say two vehicles became involved in a road rage incident and a physical altercation ensued.

Two men from one vehicle stabbed three occupants of the other vehicle, according to police.

One victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a second man suffered serious injuries.

A third victim made his own way to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver Honda Civic.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.