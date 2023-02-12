Three hydro poles were knocked down and a transformer caught fire following a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night in Etobicoke.

The collision, which happened shortly before 11 p.m. near Royal York and Dixon roads, also brought down live wires.

Power is currently out in the surrounding area.

A man in his 20s was also hurt. He has been taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, Dixon Road is closed in both directions from McManus Road to Inchcliffe Crescent.

Police said the closure could last until Monday as Toronto Hydro works to repair the damage.

People are being advised to expect delays in that area and consider alternate routes.