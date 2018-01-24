

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators released surveillance camera images of three male suspects who allegedly cracked open a kiosk at Fairview Mall earlier this month and shuffled out with a hockey bag full of phones.

Toronto police say that on Jan. 4 at about 9:55 p.m., a suspect got inside the mallafter closing hours.

He was observed making a phone call inside the mall and then was joined by two other male suspects.

The trio allegedly broke open a mobile phone kiosk and took a “large quantity of cell phones,” which they placed in a large hockey bag, police said.

They got outside and fled the scene, located at Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue West, in a vehicle, which police say may be a newer-model white GMC Acadia SUV.

Security camera images of the suspects and the vehicle were released on Wednesday.

The first suspect is described as having a dark complexion with slight facial hair. He was last seen wearing a grey coat, dark toque, dark scarf, dark pants and dark shoes.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes and a white marking over the left chest area, with dark pants and dark shoes.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark shoes and dark pants with white stripes down the leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300.