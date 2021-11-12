Three suspects have been arrested after a 33-year-old man was shot to death in Ajax on Thursday.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., Durham Regional Police officers responded to an armed person call at a residence on Pembry Drive, near Kingston and Westney roads.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the residence.

He was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto but was later pronounced deceased, police said.

The victim has been identified as Maurice Fullerton, of Ajax.

On Friday, police said three suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

The suspects were arrested shortly after the incident on Highland Avenue in Oshawa, according to police.

Devin Mandley-Byer, 22, Trevor Kotzma, 25, and Michael Rodgers, 25, each face second-degree murder charges

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact Det.Graham of the Major Crime Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext.5418.