

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three suspects are now in custody in connection with a shooting and robbery in Mississauga that left one man seriously injured, Peel Regional Police confirm.

Police allege that an 18-year-old man met up with a woman and two other men in a residential area near Crawford Mill Avenue and Mavis Road on the night of Feb. 12.

During that interaction, police say the 18-year-old was robbed and shot.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with what police initially believed to be critical injuries.

Investigators now say the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Last month, 18-year-old Mississauga resident Victoria Sinaguglia was arrested and charged with robbery in connection with the incident.

On March 22, Wazir Fofilzeh, a 21-year-old Toronto man, was also taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and robbery.

A third suspect, identified by police as 23-year-old Zain Al-Khaleby, was arrested on March 25. He has also been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and robbery.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about the shooting to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.