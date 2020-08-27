

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Three suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting in Scarborough Thursday night left two people seriously injured.

Toronto police were called to a restaurant near Danforth Road and Savarin Street, just north of Eglinton Avenue East shortly before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from serious injuries.

A second male victim also with serious injuries was later located near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto paramedics said.

Both have been rushed to hospital via an emergency run in serious condition.

Police said officers were able to locate and stop a suspect vehicle on the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near McCowan Road.

Three people were arrested, and guns were recovered from the vehicle, police said.

There are several road closures in the area as police investigate.