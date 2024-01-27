Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle struck into a concrete barrier Saturday morning.

Police say that they responded to the collision just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road. Two men and one woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result, according to paramedics.

Eglinton Avenue was closed in both directions between Scarlett and Royal York roads but has since reopened.

Toronto police said to expect traffic delays in the area as an investigation gets underway.