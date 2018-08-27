

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Three teenagers are now facing a slew of charges after Toronto police seized a loaded firearm and drugs in the Jane and Finch area on Friday.

Officers said they were patrolling a parking garage in the area in an effort to combat recent gun violence in the northwest end of the city.

At around 7:30 p.m., police located three males inside a vehicle allegedly smoking drugs.

All three were subsequently arrested as investigators said they were found to be in possession of narcotics and a loaded firearm.

Toronto-resident Michael Jason Brown, 19, is facing six charges in connection with the investigation. Two other male suspects, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, have also been charged. They cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The trio was expected to appear in court on Saturday.