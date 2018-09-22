

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three teens have been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man outside a bar at a plaza in Vaughan on Friday night.

Officers were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Weston Road at around 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When police arrived on scene, a man was found at the rear of a plaza outside a bar suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was rushed to hospital for treatment but later died, police confirmed Saturday.

“Multiple people were seen fleeing from this scene in a vehicle,” Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24 on Saturday morning. “With the assistance of the Toronto Police Service, that vehicle was located in Toronto and three suspects were taken into custody.”

The gender of the suspects has not been released but police confirm that they are ages 18, 16, and 15.

“Motive at this point is going to be really the focus of investigation right now,” Pattenden said.

“It looks like it was quite a targeted incident but it is in the very early stages of this incident.”

He said officers have been working throughout the night to try to determine exactly what took place.

“This is a very active and ongoing investigation. We have the area closed off right now our forensic identification unit is here doing work processing the scene,” Pattenden added.

“We are appealing to anyone that might have information on what took place here to come forward. It was 8 p.m. last night, a very busy area. If there was anyone driving with dash camera in the area, we would like to hear from you.”

The name of the victim has not been released but police say he is a 49-year-old man from Tottenham.

“At this point in time we are not giving out his identification just yet,” Pattenden said. “We are still working on some next of kin notification.”