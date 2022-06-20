Three teenagers, including one who is only 14-year-old, are facing dozens of charges in connection with a rash of pharmacy robberies in Peel Region over a two-week span.

Police say that the suspects were operating a stolen Toyota Corolla in the vicinity of Eglinton Avenue East and Central Parkway East at around 7:40 p.m. on June 9 when they were first spotted.

It is alleged that the vehicle was stolen from York Region on June 7 and then used in a pharmacy robbery in Brampton later that day.

Police say that when officers approached the vehicle on the night of June 9 the suspects were donning masks and clothing to conceal their identity “ahead of a robbery.”

They were all arrested at the time and police now allege that the group was also involved in a series of robberies that took place throughout Peel Region between May 24 and June 9.

A 14-year-old male from Mississauga and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old male from Brampton are facing a combined 56 charges in connection with the incidents, including robbery and use of an imitation firearm.

The suspects cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.