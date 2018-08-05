

Olivia Bowden, The Canadian Press





Organizers and ticketholders say they have questions after Vaughan, Ont., pulled the plug on a popular Caribana concert at the last minute.

The city north of Toronto revoked the event's permit Saturday night, sending home ticketholders who had been waiting for the concert to start.

The event called Carnival Kingdom had been running for seven years, and organizer SOS Fest Inc. said on social media that it had been sold out.

Ricardo Roe, legal representative for SOS, says organizers received a text message from Vaughan around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, stating their permit had been revoked.

In a statement Sunday afternoon on Twitter, Vaughan officials said the permit was pulled because the organizers had not complied with its terms.

Roe says the event was scheduled to start at 9 p.m and artists, including singer Machel Montano, were set to perform.