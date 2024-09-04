Starting Thursday, several road closures will be in effect in the city’s downtown core for the Toronto International Film Festival.

The annual film festival will be held this year between Sept. 5 and Sept. 15.

A pop-up street festival, which will feature music, screenings, and other activities, will be held along King Street West, closing a busy stretch of roadway between University and Spadina avenues starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday until Monday, Sept. 9.

Other closures include Widmer Street, between King and Adelaide streets, Emily Street, between Wellington and King streets, and Duncan Street, between Peal and Adelaide streets.

During the same period of time, John Street will be shut down from Wellington to King streets, along with Simcoe Street, between Wellington and Adelaide streets.

“A number of partial lane closures will be in effect around the Shangri-La Hotel, Scotiabank Theatre and Princess of Wales Theatre until Tuesday, September 17, and around Roy Thomson Hall until Thursday, September 19,” the city said in a news release issued this week.