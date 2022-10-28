

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The former head of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table says it is time to bring back mask mandates.

Dr. Fahad Razak, an internist at St. Michael's Hospital, says in August and September the health system was showing the kind of strain that's normally seen at the peak of a bad flu season and there is very little capacity to respond to increases in COVID-19 rates.

Public Health Ontario says COVID-19 activity in the province is generally stable, though it has been gradually increasing since early September.

The health agency also says the proportion of the new BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Omicron subvariants in the province, which appear to be more transmissible, is growing twice as quickly as the dominant BA.5 strain.

Razak says if he were still in his advisory position -- the science table was dissolved last month -- he would recommend reintroducing mask mandates for essential settings such as public transit, grocery stores and schools.

He says neither masks nor vaccines alone are a perfect solution, but together they can keep COVID rates down and ensure people have access to health care when they need it.

Public Health Ontario says that while not a lot is known yet about the BQ subvariants, there is a high risk of increased transmissibility, reinfection and lowered vaccine effectiveness.

Dr. Gerald Evans, an infectious disease expert at Queen's University, says Ontarians should not be “overly worried” at this point about the BQ subvariants, though the growth rate is a cause for some concern.

A report today comparing the week ending Oct. 22 to the week prior says the percentage of tests positive for COVID-19 is roughly the same - 15.8 per cent, down slightly from 16.1 per cent - though that's higher than the July peak of 14.8 per cent.

Hospital admissions and deaths were down, though the health agency notes those are lagging indicators, so they may well start to increase soon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.