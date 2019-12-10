

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Time is running out to reach a deal to stave off another one-day strike by public high school teachers in Toronto and several other Ontario regions.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) members in nine boards, including the Toronto District School Board, are scheduled to walk off the job tomorrow amid deadlocked negotiations with the province on a new collective agreement.

The strike comes one week after OSSTF members held a similar one-day strike that resulted in the province-wide closure of schools.

There is no bargaining planned for today, though the OSSTF has previously offered to delay the one-day strike in exchange for the province removing a number of legislated preconditions.

Speaking with CP24 on Tuesday morning, OSSTF President Harvey Bischof accused the province of “tilting the bargaining table in their favour” by unilaterally introducing legislation to cap public sector wage increases at one per cent, which is below the rate of inflation.

“All we are saying is take away the impediments to negotiations,” he said. “We are not talking about where this will land but where this will start from, which is typically the last collective agreement. That is where bargaining always starts from unless you have a government coming in and putting its thumb on the scale as this government has done.”

Bischof has said that some of the major stumbling blocks in negotiations have included the province’s refusal to abandon plans to raise class sizes and to introduce mandatory E-learning courses in high schools.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce, however, has said that the dispute has mostly revolved around the union’s opposition to accepting an annual one per cent wage hike.

He has claimed that the union has demanded a wage increase that would cost taxpayers $1.5 billion, though Bischof told CP24 on Tuesday that his claim is false and “inflammatory.”

“It is simple math. When you take a cost of living adjustment for the members and add it up over three total years you end up at a figure that is around $200 million. The government is clearly aggregating the cost of the entire education sector for whom we don’t negotiate and trying to make us bear the responsibility for that cost,” he said. “It is deliberately inflammatory on the part of the education minister. He is trying to inflate the numbers in order to whip up public sentiment against my members who are simply asking that after seven years of falling behind inflation that this year they be able to keep up with inflation.”

Last week, Lecce conceded that his $1.5 billion figure is the total cost of a two per cent wage increase for all education workers in Ontario for at least three years, along with increases to benefits to cover an average of six per cent annual increases in the cost of claims.

During question period at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, Lecce said that the wage demands made by OSSTF are “totally unacceptable” to his government.

“We are being reasonable; we are trying to put students at the centre of this discussion. My message to OSSTF is clear: cancel this needless strike,” he said.

The union says high school teachers in these boards will walk off the job if a deal is not reached by Wednesday: