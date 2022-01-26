Today marks the 12th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day, a campaign that aims to raise awareness about mental health and help end the stigma.

Rise and shine! Today is #BellLetsTalk Day! Skip the snooze button this morning and join the conversation to help drive Bell donations for mental health initiatives in Canada! pic.twitter.com/3iYaeiRYwB — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 26, 2022

Bell Canada will donate $0.05 to mental health initiatives for texts and phone calls made by Bell, Bell MTS, or Bell Alliant customers today and the same amount will be donated when the #BellLetsTalk hashtag is used in a tweet, retweeted, or used on TikTok. Bell will also donate $0.05 for those who use the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame and Snapchat filter, and anytime someone watches the official Bell Let’s Talk Day video.

Today is #BellLetsTalk Day. Join the conversation, and let's continue to create positive change for mental health. #KeepListening #KeepBeingThere

