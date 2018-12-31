

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Hello 2019, goodbye Metropasses.

After today, all TTC Metropasses will be discontinued as the transit agency continues to shift its pay system to Presto.

In a news release issued last month, the TTC said for close to 40 years, the Metropass has been a “regular fixture in the lives and wallets of nearly 300,000 Torontonians every month.”

“The first Metropass was a paper card that required TTC photo ID to use. It went on sale on April 7, 1980 for the month of May at a cost of $26,” the news release read.

“The pass immediately proved a hit with 693,000 adult monthly passes sold from May to December 1980. In 2017, 2.4 million adult passes were sold.”

Since 1980, the TTC said more than 78 million Metropasses have been sold.

The TTC will now be offering TTC passes, including a 12-month pass, on Presto. The price for the monthly pass will be unchanged at $146.50 for adults and $116.75 for seniors/ youth.

Presto passes can be purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart, Fare Vending Machines at TTC subway station entrances, from the TTC Customer Service Centre, or online at prestocard.ca.

The TTC says the transition to Presto will continue next year when tickets and tokens are discontinued by the end of 2019.