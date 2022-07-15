Four homes still need to be repaired one year after a tornado ripped through a Barrie neighbourhood, significantly destroying properties and displacing over 100 residents.

On July 15, 2021, a set of EF-2 strength twisters hit Barrie and communities in Innisfil, Kawartha Lakes, Little Britain, Manilla, Lindsay and Lake of Bays, at around 2:40 p.m.

Environment Canada said the damage path of the tornado that hit Barrie specifically was about five kilometres long and up to 100 metres wide, with maximum wind speeds of 210 kilometres per hour.

At least 10 people were taken to hospital in Barrie and more than 100 residents were displaced by the storm. No deaths were reported.

Officials described the damage as “catastrophic” and not unlike what you might encounter in a “war zone.”

Hundreds of uprooted trees and large amounts of debris were seen on the ground in the aftermath of the storm, and thousands of homes and businesses were temporarily left without power in the area.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada said 71 homes were left uninhabitable and more than 2,200 insurance claims were made for damage to personal and commercial property.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman spoke to CP24 Friday morning on the one-year anniversary of the storm and said only four homes remain damaged.

“There were a number (of homes) that were so severely damaged they had to be demolished but most of those have now been rebuilt…There are still a small number where nothing actually has really advanced and that's been only four homes now that we have that are in that situation. And they're still fenced off and damaged,” he told CP24 Friday morning.

Lehman noted that many residents have faced hurdles with getting their homes fixed over the past year due to supply shortages and heightened demand for contractors.

Destructive tornadoes are not new to Barrie as a similar twister hit Barrie 36 years ago, killing eight people and destroying hundreds of homes.

“I was a child in 1985 when the F4 tornado hit Barrie. This is, believe it or not, the third one in my lifetime, and I had friends whose homes were destroyed and sadly some who had family members or friends that were killed or injured. Those scars last a lifetime,” Lehman said.

Lehman added that Barrie residents are overall aware about the possibility of severe weather events in the region, and that helped them persevere through last year’s tornado.

“I think one of the legacies is that people are probably a little more nervous when they see those severe thunderstorm warnings or those tornado watches go up. But the flip side of that is that it helps people stay safe. And the knowledge of what to do and what might be coming, a little bit of warning, I think contributed to keeping people safe a year ago today.”

With files from the Canadian Press