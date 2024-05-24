

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. -- Police say a toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in Barrie, Ont.

Investigators say the collision took place around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

They say a 23-month-old boy was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

They say he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say the boy has since died from his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is still underway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2024.