A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a three-year-old child who police say ingested a controlled substance in breakfast cereal.

An investigation into the death was launched on March 7. According to police, a man placed a controlled substance, which he obtained from his place of employment, into a children’s breakfast cereal.

During a sleepover, two children consumed the cereal. They were both rushed to the hospital as a result.

Police say one of the children died in hospital “due to the consumption of the cereal,” while the other child recovered after a lengthy hospital stay.

A suspect identified as Toronto resident Francis Ngugi was taken into custody on June 19 in connection with the investigation.

He has been charged with two counts of administering a noxious substance to endanger life, two counts of unlawfully causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing death.

Police did not say if the suspect knew or had any relation with the children or the families involved.