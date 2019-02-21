Tony Clement returns to Parliament following sexting scandal
Conservative MP Tony Clement waits to be introduced to supporters at a rally in Mississauga, Ontario to announce his candidacy for the leadership of the Federal Conservative Party on Tuesday, July 12, 2016. MP Tony Clement is breaking months of silence that followed a social media sexting scandal that forced him to leave the Conservative Party. Clement returned to Instagram Wednesday for the first time since he resigned as a Conservative MP in November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Danielle Edwards, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 1:46PM EST
OTTAWA - MP Tony Clement is breaking his social media silence for the first time since a sexting scandal forced him to out of the Conservative Party.
Clement made his first post to Instagram Wednesday since he resigned as a Conservative MP in November.
Wednesday's post includes a picture of him standing in the new House of Commons with a statement thanking his followers for getting him through the "dark valley" after the scandal broke.
In November Clement admitted he shared explicit images online with someone he believed to be a consenting female adult but who then turned around and demanded he pay 50,000 euros to prevent the images from going public.
He initially claimed it was a one-time lapse in judgement but when it became clear it wasn't, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer asked him to resign from the party caucus.
Clement now sits as an independent and says he is getting back to his duties as the MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka.