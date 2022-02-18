The country's top doctor says Canada is past the peak of the COVID-19 wave caused by the Omicron variant.

Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer, has released modelling that shows progress in key indicators like lab test positivity and reported cases.

Wastewater surveillance also shows the wave is on its way down -- although modelling shows the true number of infections from Omicron has been much higher than reported.

Tam says while there are reasons to hope, COVID-19 is still spreading at high levels and hospitals remain stretched thin.

She says people should continue to take precautions, including avoiding crowded places and wearing a mask when necessary.

Tam also warns that easing public health measures too quickly could lead to a COVID-19 resurgence.