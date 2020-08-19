

OTTAWA -- Conservative MPs say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is engaged in a massive cover up of his government's intent to funnel millions to friends at WE Charity through a pandemic aid program for students.

But Conservatives won't yet commit to bringing down the government next month by voting against the throne speech.

Trudeau announced yesterday that Parliament is prorogued until Sept. 23, a move that has the effect of ending the current work of Commons committees investigating the WE Charity debacle.

Thousands of pages of documents detailing what went into awarding them a major government contract were released late yesterday.

Finance critic Pierre Poilievre says the fact that many are blacked out means MPs won't be able to ask about them until after the House comes back.

He says Conservatives don't want an election until after the full truth of the WE Charity scandal is revealed.

When the Commons returns, the Liberals will lay out what they say is a road map for recovery from COVID-19 via a throne speech, and the vote on that is a confidence one, meaning it could be used to bring down the government.

