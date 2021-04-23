Toronto has hit a major milestone in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout administering more than one million doses of the vaccine.

As of Friday morning, 1,004,339 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the city. Toronto is the first local health region in Canada to administer more than one million doses.

"I'm proud of the fact that in the City of Toronto, we've proven our ability to get a series of our own clinics and to work with our health partners to work with the community to do these mobile and pop-up clinics," Mayor John Tory told CP24 Friday morning.

"And so you know, one million leads to two million, leads to three million and we've just got to keep going here and step up the pace which we're doing and make sure that everybody gets vaccinated," he added.

In Toronto, vaccinations are available at city-run immunization clinics for residents aged 60 and older, and residents 50 years of age and older who live in hot spots.

Toronto residents aged 40 and older can book vaccinations at participating pharmacies to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Residents 18 years of age and older living in hot spots can also get a vaccine at mobile and pop-up clinics in their community.

Earlier this week, Mayor John Tory announced that vaccine doses in 13 Toronto hot spots will be tripled over the next two weeks.

As of Thursday evening, more than 4.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered across Ontario and more than 351,350 people have been fully vaccinated.

Two doses of available vaccines in Ontario are required for full immunization.