A farm near Toronto will no longer have its popular picturesque front lawn pumpkin patch for the first time in 30 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downey's Farm, where people can pick out their perfect pumpkin and take pictures amid the fall leaves and orange backdrop, made the announcement on social media this past weekend.

“We have made the difficult decision to remove our front lawn pumpkin patch for the remainder of this fall season,” the social media post read.

“We have worked hard to keep the tradition alive this year as pumpkins have been on the front lawn since 1986.”

The farm said that the decision was made in light of the Ontario government’s decision to bring some hotspot regions, including Ottawa, Toronto and Peel Region, back into a modified Stage 2.

The owners said pumpkins will still be available for purchase daily until Oct. 31, adding that the “barn market store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

The farm, which is based in Caledon, Ont., said they are asking that families limit the number of people from their household visiting the store at once.

“We have made the decision to remove the ‘sea of orange' pumpkin field. Yes there will still be pumpkins for sale. However, the pumpkins will all be placed in bins. We are discouraging visits to just take pictures,” the farm said.

The farmyard play area remains open with limited capacity and tickets have to be purchased online for the event.

“While the traditional Pumpkinfest will not be held this year, the farmyard play area and animals will be open daily,” the farm said.

“Remember to book your tickets online to guarantee entry as capacity is very limited.”