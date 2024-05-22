Toronto-bound lanes of Burlington Skyway shut down following collision
A collision on the Toronto-bound Burlington Skyway shut down all lanes of the highway Wednesday May 22, 2024.
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2024 4:12PM EDT
All Toronto-bound lanes of the Burlington Skyway have been closed following a collision, the Ministry of Transportation says.
The closure was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Images from the scene showed a fiery collision in the Toronto-bound lanes of the busy highway.
There was no immediate word on possible injuries.
It is not yet clear how long the closure will last.