Toronto-bound lanes on QEW remain closed at Trafalgar Road after collision
A tractor trailer involved in a serious collision on the QEW at Trafalgar Road is shown.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 5:41AM EDT
The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way remain closed this morning after a multi-vehicle collision late Thursday night.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the Highway near Trafalgar Road in Oakville at around 11 p.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that a tractor trailer burst into flames.
Numerous other vehicles were also involved.
It is not immediately clear if there are any serious injuries as a result of the collision.