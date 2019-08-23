

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way remain closed this morning after a multi-vehicle collision late Thursday night.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the Highway near Trafalgar Road in Oakville at around 11 p.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that a tractor trailer burst into flames.

Numerous other vehicles were also involved.

It is not immediately clear if there are any serious injuries as a result of the collision.