The City of Toronto is cancelling permits for all major events and festivals through June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor John Tory says. The move includes the cancellation of the city’s annual Pride Parade, Tory says.

The Toronto Pride Parade is the largest such event in the country and attracts hundreds of thousands of people to Toronto’s streets each year.

Tory said that he spoke with Pride Toronto organizers Monday morning and thanked them for their understanding. He said that Pride Month will continue, but it is not yet clear what form events will take.

“The Pride Toronto team is working hard to take this challenge and turn it into an opportunity for creative collaboration and innovative programming,” Amber Moyle, Pride Toronto’s director of sponsorship & strategy told CP24 in a statement.

“We are inspired by the conversations we have had with our major cultural partners and we look forward to finding new ways of supporting the 250+ LGBT2Q+ artists we program annually.”

The move by the city strikes a major blow to a number of cultural events that take place in the city annually.

A number of major events were scheduled to take place in the city between now and the end of June, including; The Hot Docs Festival, the Inside Out Film Festival, Canadian Music Week, Toronto Jazz Festival, North by Northeast, Tastemaker Toronto.

