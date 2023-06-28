Alcohol consumption could soon be permitted in 20 city parks as part of a new pilot project but residents in Etobicoke and in many parts of North York and Scarborough will have to go elsewhere if they want to enjoy a cold beer under the shade of a mature tree.

City staff have released a list of chosen parks ahead of a meeting of Toronto’s Economic and Community Development Committee next week.

The selected parks include major destinations like Trinity Bellwoods and Christie Pits but there are few options for residents living in the city’s inner suburbs.

There are, for example, no parks in Etobicoke which will be included in the pilot and only two each in North York and Scarborough.

In total, 12 off the city’s 25 wards will be represented, some wards more than others.

Ward 9 Davenport has four parks included in the pilot, Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth has three parks.

“I’m pleased that local councillors have opted-in a broad range of parks in 12 wards across the city to participate in this sensible pilot to allow alcohol in parks this summer and fall,” Councillor Shelley Carroll (Don Valley North), chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee, said in a news release. “My thanks to city staff who have prepared this public health-informed approach and are ready to monitor and evaluate this pilot with added attention.”

If the pilot program is approved, adults of legal drinking age will be allowed to “responsibly” consume alcohol the chosen parks between Aug. 2 and Oct. 9.

City council voted in support of the development of such a pilot program in May. City staff were then asked to consult interested councillors on hosting the pilot in their ward and compile a list of parks best suited for the pilot to present councillors in July.

Alcohol consumption would still not be permitted in non-pilot parks.

The following parks will permit alcohol consumption if the pilot program is voted through on July 6: