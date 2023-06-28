Toronto could allow drinking in 20 parks later this summer. Here is the list.
Share:
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2023 10:48AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 28, 2023 2:31PM EDT
Alcohol consumption could soon be permitted in 20 city parks as part of a new pilot project but residents in Etobicoke and in many parts of North York and Scarborough will have to go elsewhere if they want to enjoy a cold beer under the shade of a mature tree.
City staff have released a list of chosen parks ahead of a meeting of Toronto’s Economic and Community Development Committee next week.
The selected parks include major destinations like Trinity Bellwoods and Christie Pits but there are few options for residents living in the city’s inner suburbs.
There are, for example, no parks in Etobicoke which will be included in the pilot and only two each in North York and Scarborough.
In total, 12 off the city’s 25 wards will be represented, some wards more than others.
Ward 9 Davenport has four parks included in the pilot, Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth has three parks.
“I’m pleased that local councillors have opted-in a broad range of parks in 12 wards across the city to participate in this sensible pilot to allow alcohol in parks this summer and fall,” Councillor Shelley Carroll (Don Valley North), chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee, said in a news release. “My thanks to city staff who have prepared this public health-informed approach and are ready to monitor and evaluate this pilot with added attention.”
If the pilot program is approved, adults of legal drinking age will be allowed to “responsibly” consume alcohol the chosen parks between Aug. 2 and Oct. 9.
City council voted in support of the development of such a pilot program in May. City staff were then asked to consult interested councillors on hosting the pilot in their ward and compile a list of parks best suited for the pilot to present councillors in July.
Alcohol consumption would still not be permitted in non-pilot parks.
The following parks will permit alcohol consumption if the pilot program is voted through on July 6:
- Eglinton Park, Ward 8 - Eglinton-Lawrence
- Earlscourt, Ward 9 - Davenport
- Dufferin Grove Park, Ward 9 - Davenport
- Campbell Avenue Playground and Park, Ward 9 - Davenport
- Dovercourt Park, Ward 9 - Davenport
- Roundhouse Park, Ward 10 - Spadina-Fort York
- Trinity Bellwoods Park, Ward 10 - Spadina-Fort York
- Christie Pits Park, Ward 11 - University-Rosedale
- Queen's Park (110 Wellesley St W), Ward 11 - University-Rosedale
- Sir Winston Churchill Park, Ward 12 - Toronto-St. Paul's
- Corktown Common, Ward 13 - Toronto Centre
- Greenwood Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
- Riverdale Park East, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
- Withrow Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
- Monarch Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
- Skymark Park, Ward 17 - Don Valley North
- Lee Lifeson Art Park, Ward 18 - Willowdale
- East Toronto Athletic Field, Ward 19 - Beaches-East York
- Milliken Park, Ward 23 - Scarborough North
- Neilson Park – Scarborough, Ward 25 - Scarborough-Rouge Park