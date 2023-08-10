As special meeting will be held at city hall today for the appointment of Toronto councillors to key roles on Mayor Olivia Chow’s team.

A striking committee meeting will be held today to determine council member appointments to various committees, boards, and external bodies.

Chow has not divulged who will occupy important roles on her team but speaking at an unrelated news conference on Wednesday, she said “experience” will be valued.

“You will notice the city of Toronto has councillors that have 20, 30 years of experience, many of them. And they have developed expertise in many different fields, representing every corner of the city,” Chow said.

“You will see that when we bring a team together, we have one purpose to serve the city of Toronto and people will be most valued for their expertise, their experience, their energy, who they represent and also reflecting the diversity of the city. So just wait for it.”

Speaking to Newstalk 1010 on Thursday morning, Ward 17 Coun. Shelley Carroll confirmed that she will be the city’s next budget chief.

“I seem to be the person you call on whenever our finances are as tight as they possibly can be,” she said. “We are in a pretty tight spot right now.”

She confirmed that there will be “a few other changes in the executive.”

She said Ward 5 Coun. Frances Nunziata will stay on as speaker.

“She does have a passion for it and she has evolved through it from the get-go to now,” Carroll said.

“She is pretty much a walking encyclopedia of how to do that job.”

Jennifer Mckelvie, she said, will continue to be the city’s deputy mayor and will stay on at infrastructure and the environment.

Carroll noted that Chow plans to appoint some ceremonial deputy mayors.

She confirmed that no appointments will be given to former mayoral candidate Josh Matlow, who represents the downtown riding of Toronto- St. Paul’s.

Chow is expected to speak about the appointments at a news conference at 1 p.m.