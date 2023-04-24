The three-year-old dog who was found in Toronto’s west end, seemingly abandoned with a handwritten note attached to him, has been adopted.

On Monday, the Toronto Humane Society announced that after interest from many different families, Max was adopted on Friday – and with a new dog sibling too.

“We are thrilled that Max has found a new, loving, family to spend the rest of his life with!” Toronto Human Society’s CEO, Jacques Messier, said in the release.

On April 3, the society found Max at the Primrose Avenue Parkette in the Davenport area.

When they found Max, the animal shelter said a note was attached to him, stating the previous owner had lost his job and apartment, and could not afford to take care of Max. In the note, Max is described as a “very smart” dog, “good with kids,” and ultimately, a “good boy.”

The animal shelter brought Max into its urgent care program, which provides temporary foster homes for pets whose families are going through hard times.

“Max serves as just one example of many animals that we see each year at Toronto Humane Society. As the economic environment continues to cause people to make tough decisions, our Programs and Services, like Urgent Care, are going to be in higher demand,” Messier said.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Abby O'Brien.