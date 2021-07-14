Indoor recreational amenities in Toronto will reopen next week, just a few days after Ontario moves into Step 3 of its COVID-19 reopening framework.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, the province will enter the final stage of the framework allowing for indoor dining to resume, and gyms and theatres to reopen after months of being shuttered due to the pandemic.

Today, Toronto Mayor John Tory outlined which city-run indoor recreational services will start to reopen throughout July.

“What is happening with the things that are opening up next week in our parks and recreational facilities and elsewhere is a true sign that normalcy is returning to the city of Toronto,” Tory said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

As of Monday, July 19, Toronto will reopen indoor fitness centres and weight rooms, indoor walking tracks, public access to community centre spaces for heat relief, washroom and shower access and indoor permits for meetings and events.

Indoor lane and leisure swim along with indoor drop-in programs for sports and leisure will reopen on July 21.

In the following week, the city will reopen enhanced youth spaces, indoor aquafit classes, indoor fitness classes, seniors’ centres and conservatories as of July 26.

Tory said all city-run recreational facilities will follow provincial guidelines outlined in Step 3, including a capacity limit of 50 per cent of the maximum capacity and physical distancing.

“I want to reassure people that city staff have worked closely with Toronto Public Health to make sure that these reopenings are implemented safely and with all necessary adjustments to program capacities and program descriptions in order to ensure that these programs and services are being delivered safely,” Tory said.

Other Step 3 guidelines include limiting indoor social gatherings and organized public events to 25 people or 50 per cent of the maximum capacity (whatever number is less) and wearing masks indoors and in common spaces but they can be removed during physical activity.

Access to Toronto’s community centres and indoor recreational activities do not require reservations, but residents can choose to make reservations for fitness centres, Aquafit group fitness classes and lane and leisure swim.

Tory noted that with Camp TO and COVID-19 response ongoing this summer, the use of community centres for these purposes, including vaccine clinics, will continue to be a priority.

Indoor exhibits around the city, including Centennial and Allan Gardens conservatories, will also be reopening this month.

A full list of changes to Toronto’s recreational amenities and services can be found on the city’s website.