Toronto high school remain under hold and secure after shots fired near Oakwood and St. Clair
Police are on the scene near St. Clair and Oakwood after shots were fired on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Chopper 24)
Published Friday, September 13, 2024 2:57PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after area gunfire caused a midtown high school to briefly be placed under lockdown Friday afternoon.
Police said they received a call for the sound of gunshots around 12:19 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue.
When they arrived, officers did not locate any victims but found evidence of gunfire.
As a result of the incident, the nearby Oakwood Collegiate Institute was put on lockdown. It was later lifted, but the TDSB says the school remains in a hold and secure as a precaution.
Meanwhile, police said a dark-coloured sedan was seen fleeing the area. It is unclear if the vehicle was involved in the incident.
No suspect information has been released.