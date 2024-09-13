Toronto police are investigating after area gunfire caused a midtown high school to briefly be placed under lockdown Friday afternoon.

Police said they received a call for the sound of gunshots around 12:19 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue.

When they arrived, officers did not locate any victims but found evidence of gunfire.

As a result of the incident, the nearby Oakwood Collegiate Institute was put on lockdown. It was later lifted, but the TDSB says the school remains in a hold and secure as a precaution.

Meanwhile, police said a dark-coloured sedan was seen fleeing the area. It is unclear if the vehicle was involved in the incident.

No suspect information has been released.