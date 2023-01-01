Teshanda Gilling and Blake Sedore welcomed their baby girl Brook early Sunday morning at Etobicoke General Hospital, making her one of the city’s first babies to be delivered in the New Year.

Weighing eight pounds and four ounces, Brook was welcomed into the world by her Bolton, Ont. parents at 12:04 a.m.

“Big brother Blake is also happy to welcome Brook to the family,” William Osler Health System said in a news release.

In Scarborough, the local hospital said it also delivered a baby girl born at 12:15 a.m., though few other details have been released.

Congratulations to the family of SHN’s first baby of 2023, born at 12:15am at SHN’s General hospital. Welcome to the world, baby girl! — Scarborough Health Network (SHN) (@SHNcares) January 1, 2023

Elsewhere, in Mississauga, a baby girl was born 38 seconds after midnight at Credit Valley Hospital. She's the first baby to be delivered in 2023 in that city and potentially the province.

“Congratulations to the family on a happy, healthy start to a new year,” Trillium Health Partners said in a tweet.